Sippican Capital Advisors Increases Stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,320 shares during the quarter. Organon & Co. comprises about 1.6% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OGN. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $854,973,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mirova bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 196.5% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on OGN. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Organon & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

Shares of OGN stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.88. 1,993,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,805,556. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.47. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.77. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $32.43.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 147.13%. Sell-side analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.91%.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

