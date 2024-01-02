Sippican Capital Advisors Reduces Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Sippican Capital Advisors cut its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,178 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources makes up approximately 1.7% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at about $5,989,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 629,721 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $144,553,000 after acquiring an additional 25,340 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,101,071 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $252,751,000 after acquiring an additional 39,659 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 22,856 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 386.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 45,488 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $10,442,000 after buying an additional 36,141 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PXD has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $301.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (down previously from $276.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.48.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded up $5.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $230.31. The stock had a trading volume of 792,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,849. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.73. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $257.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $3.20 per share. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.