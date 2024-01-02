Sippican Capital Advisors Reduces Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sippican Capital Advisors lessened its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 854 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 203.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,360,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558,882 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 52.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,224,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,440,471,000 after purchasing an additional 9,034,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 98,265.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,971,790 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,563,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,722 shares of company stock valued at $5,526,538. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Tesla stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $249.90. The company had a trading volume of 60,504,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,704,272. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $794.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.30.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.24.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

