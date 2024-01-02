Sippican Capital Advisors Sells 15 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Sippican Capital Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 543 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. NVR comprises about 2.9% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in NVR were worth $3,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NVR by 1.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,911,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in NVR by 5.1% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in NVR by 3.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,642,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in NVR by 14.0% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 65 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its stake in NVR by 4.6% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,014,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVR traded down $88.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6,912.40. The stock had a trading volume of 6,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,650. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4,519.05 and a 52 week high of $7,075.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6,294.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $6,200.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.12.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $115.60 by $9.66. NVR had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $118.51 earnings per share. NVR’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 462.69 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,303.12, for a total value of $3,447,806.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,566,194.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,303.12, for a total value of $3,447,806.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,566,194.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,298.13, for a total transaction of $787,266.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,742.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,038 shares of company stock worth $61,248,065. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

