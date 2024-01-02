SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $160.60.

SITE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target (down previously from $123.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $141.00 to $131.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 7,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $1,155,155.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 568,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,556,736.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter valued at $78,199,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,599,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,920,000 after purchasing an additional 566,688 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,394,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,828,000 after buying an additional 503,490 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 337,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,455,000 after buying an additional 155,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 778,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,559,000 after buying an additional 140,665 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SITE stock opened at $162.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.38. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1-year low of $116.12 and a 1-year high of $176.16.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

