SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) PT Raised to $150.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 29.43% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SiTime presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.43.

SITM traded down $6.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,185. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.39. SiTime has a one year low of $81.09 and a one year high of $142.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -41.30 and a beta of 1.87.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.09). SiTime had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 38.21%. The business had revenue of $35.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.69 million. Equities research analysts expect that SiTime will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SiTime news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.20, for a total value of $103,831.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,281,515.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other SiTime news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.20, for a total value of $103,831.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,596 shares in the company, valued at $10,281,515.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,706,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,078 shares of company stock valued at $472,383. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SITM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,066,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,110,000 after buying an additional 58,629 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in SiTime in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in SiTime by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in SiTime during the third quarter valued at $928,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in SiTime by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

