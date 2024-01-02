Sofi Wealth LLC Has $35.97 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Sofi Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 478,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,597 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 4.4% of Sofi Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sofi Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $35,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $53,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.85. 494,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,756,112. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $77.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.57.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

