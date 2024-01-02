Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Shares of Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) were down 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.75 and last traded at $6.75. Approximately 44,380 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 219,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.12.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SHCO shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Soho House & Co Inc. from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.65.

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $300.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Soho House & Co Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Soho House & Co Inc. during the third quarter worth $28,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Soho House & Co Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. These members use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.

