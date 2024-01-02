Solitude Financial Services Acquires 2,515 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Solitude Financial Services boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Solitude Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 116.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,865 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 412,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,981,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 27.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 6,687 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:FNDA traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $55.31. The stock had a trading volume of 50,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,586. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $44.85 and a 1-year high of $56.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.32.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.