Solitude Financial Services Acquires 6,440 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

Solitude Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 133,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Solitude Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSCN. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $21.19 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 161 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,239. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $21.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.24 and a 200-day moving average of $21.22.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.0851 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

