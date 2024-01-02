Solitude Financial Services Boosts Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Solitude Financial Services boosted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,600 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in American Express were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 5.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 0.4% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in American Express by 5.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in American Express by 207.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the first quarter valued at $397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Performance

AXP traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,182,738. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $188.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.29. The company has a market capitalization of $136.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. American Express’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on American Express from $192.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on American Express from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.39.

View Our Latest Stock Report on American Express

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.