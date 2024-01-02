Solitude Financial Services Buys 570 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Solitude Financial Services lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 117,897,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,128,000 after buying an additional 1,504,375 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,363,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,482,000 after buying an additional 637,784 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,732,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,160,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 535,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,501,000 after buying an additional 251,215 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

FNDE traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,400. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.61. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $24.76 and a twelve month high of $28.37.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.