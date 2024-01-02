Solitude Financial Services Grows Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Solitude Financial Services increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,539 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.9% of Solitude Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Solitude Financial Services owned about 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 244.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,685. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $20.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.70.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.