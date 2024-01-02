Solitude Financial Services Has $938,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Solitude Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 365.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,134 shares during the period. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 435.5% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,087,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137,312 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,085,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,103,000 after purchasing an additional 215,783 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 412.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,887,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,459 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 393.9% during the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,168,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,015,000 after buying an additional 1,729,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 391.9% during the third quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 2,161,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,793,000 after buying an additional 1,722,424 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of PRF stock remained flat at $35.20 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 51,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,098. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $29.64 and a twelve month high of $35.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.26 and a 200 day moving average of $32.69.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

