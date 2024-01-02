Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the November 30th total of 12,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Sono-Tek during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek in the second quarter valued at $70,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sono-Tek by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Wynnefield Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Sono-Tek by 5,263.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 50,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sono-Tek by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 293,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 135,076 shares in the last quarter. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SOTK traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,293. The company has a market cap of $88.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.79 and a beta of -0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.10. Sono-Tek has a 1 year low of $4.39 and a 1 year high of $6.73.

Sono-Tek ( NASDAQ:SOTK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $5.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sono-Tek will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

