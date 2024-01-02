SOS (NYSE:SOS) Shares Gap Up to $4.60

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.60, but opened at $5.19. SOS shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 115,723 shares traded.

SOS Trading Up 8.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day moving average is $4.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in SOS during the second quarter worth $47,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in SOS during the first quarter worth $70,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in SOS by 28.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 171,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 37,624 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in SOS during the third quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in SOS by 28.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 414,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 91,536 shares in the last quarter.

About SOS

SOS Limited provides data mining and analysis services to corporate and individual members in the People's Republic of China. It provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for insurance companies; emergency rescue services; and insurance product and health care information portals. The company operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, auto rescue, financial rescue, and life rescue cards; cooperative cloud systems, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud systems, such as newsToday and E-commerce Today, 10086 hot-line center, information security services, and marketing-related data.

