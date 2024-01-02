S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stock Holdings Lowered by W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for 1.1% of W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in S&P Global by 162.5% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global stock traded down $4.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $435.67. The company had a trading volume of 465,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,362. The firm has a market cap of $138.02 billion, a PE ratio of 56.99, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $321.14 and a one year high of $443.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $407.06 and a 200 day moving average of $394.60.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.78.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

