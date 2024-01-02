Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Price Target Cut to C$4.50 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at ATB Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 52.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Spartan Delta from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.97.

Spartan Delta stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.96. 142,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,785. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.67. The firm has a market cap of C$512.67 million, a PE ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.23. Spartan Delta has a 12-month low of C$2.63 and a 12-month high of C$16.66.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.07). Spartan Delta had a net margin of 84.25% and a return on equity of 80.76%. The business had revenue of C$81.88 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Spartan Delta will post 0.3963964 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Fotis Kalantzis acquired 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.03 per share, with a total value of C$424,200.00. In related news, Director Kevin Overstrom acquired 200,000 shares of Spartan Delta stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$571,960.00. Also, Director Fotis Kalantzis bought 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.03 per share, with a total value of C$424,200.00. Company insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. Spartan Delta Corp.

