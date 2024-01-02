SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $377.82

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $377.82 and last traded at $376.85, with a volume of 3898564 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $376.87.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $355.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $347.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,104,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.6% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

