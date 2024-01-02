SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,146 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 2.7% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $31,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 99,414.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,805,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,243,861,000 after acquiring an additional 23,781,884 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,021,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,562,000 after purchasing an additional 193,438 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,628,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,592,000 after buying an additional 98,358 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,385,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,978,000 after buying an additional 60,847 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLD stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $191.30. 3,775,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,843,871. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.01. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.19 and a 12-month high of $193.18.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

