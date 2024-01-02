SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Shares Bought by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank owned about 0.08% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 63,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 101,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 7,785 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 206,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 4,758 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Price Performance

CWI traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $26.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,105. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $23.78 and a 1 year high of $27.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.80 and its 200 day moving average is $25.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

