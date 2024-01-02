SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) is Private Ocean LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Private Ocean LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Free Report) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,114,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359,380 shares during the period. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF comprises 3.4% of Private Ocean LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Private Ocean LLC owned about 1.42% of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF worth $26,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HYMB. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 91.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 484,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,136,000 after purchasing an additional 232,194 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,562,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,079,000 after acquiring an additional 120,911 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,208,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 79,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,350,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYMB opened at $25.30 on Tuesday. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $25.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.42 and a 200 day moving average of $24.49.

The SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (HYMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Municipal Yield index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield and investment grade fixed-rate municipal US bonds with at least a year to maturity. HYMB was launched on Apr 13, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

