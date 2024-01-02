SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,047,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,109 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $32,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPDW. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $286,514,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 981.8% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,577,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,976,000 after buying an additional 7,784,225 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 59,844.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,624,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,662,000 after buying an additional 5,615,223 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 120.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,001,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,901,000 after buying an additional 4,918,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,575.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,209,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,194,000 after buying an additional 3,957,881 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $33.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,318,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,274,244. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.09. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $34.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

