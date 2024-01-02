SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 172,912 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 158% from the previous session’s volume of 66,898 shares.The stock last traded at $54.99 and had previously closed at $55.34.

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.24 million, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 1,107.4% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 21,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 19,624 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (SPGM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. SPGM was launched on Feb 27, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

