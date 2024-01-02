SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $6,222,031,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,223,000 after buying an additional 15,245,485 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 150.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,689,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,183,000 after buying an additional 7,029,550 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $220,158,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $81,543,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYG traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.99. 1,542,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,865,800. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $49.54 and a 52-week high of $65.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.42. The firm has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

