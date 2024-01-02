SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Sets New 52-Week High at $46.89

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.89 and last traded at $46.84, with a volume of 616235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.63.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.23.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 37.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 9,258 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 643.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,849 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $631,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after acquiring an additional 21,971 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

