SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Sold by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYG. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 542.6% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $53,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 122.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SLYG stock opened at $83.63 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.15. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $68.64 and a 1-year high of $85.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.