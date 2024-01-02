SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Holdings Lowered by Mayfair Advisory Group LLC

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,178,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,370,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,661,000 after acquiring an additional 35,608 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 298.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 11,917 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 34,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000.

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $124.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.97. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $109.87 and a 1-year high of $132.50.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

