SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,802 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SDY stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $125.67. 224,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,021. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $109.87 and a 1-year high of $132.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.