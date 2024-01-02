SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,297,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,832 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $264,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,520,259,000 after purchasing an additional 355,506,297 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2,734.1% in the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 1,185,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,098 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $67,962,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2,649.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 355,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,628,000 after purchasing an additional 342,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 238.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 412,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,753,000 after buying an additional 290,837 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $125.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,021. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.97. The firm has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $109.87 and a one year high of $132.50.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.