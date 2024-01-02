SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,117,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,447 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.63% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $128,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.47. 85,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,021. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.97. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $109.87 and a 12 month high of $132.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.