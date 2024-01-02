SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) Shares Bought by Financial Consulate Inc.

Financial Consulate Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Free Report) by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,292 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF comprises 2.7% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF were worth $6,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GMF opened at $101.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $363.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.11. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a one year low of $93.51 and a one year high of $107.51.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

