SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY) Shares Bought by FSC Wealth Advisors LLC

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLY. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 111.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

RLY opened at $27.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.93 and its 200-day moving average is $27.04. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 52-week low of $25.74 and a 52-week high of $29.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.78 million, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.70.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Profile

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

