Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $17.60

Shares of Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.60 and last traded at $17.60, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.60.

Spectris Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.60 and its 200 day moving average is $20.20.

About Spectris

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

