Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SPLK. Argus downgraded Splunk from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Splunk from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Splunk from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Splunk from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Splunk from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $152.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 362.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.05. Splunk has a fifty-two week low of $81.50 and a fifty-two week high of $152.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.47.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Splunk had a net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 689.21%. As a group, analysts predict that Splunk will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $604,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,946,338.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Splunk during the second quarter valued at about $710,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 546.2% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Splunk by 204.1% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 298 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

