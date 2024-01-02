Spring Capital Management LLC Has $1.97 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Spring Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for 1.7% of Spring Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Spring Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. RBO & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $340,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,855,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 27,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.10.

3M Stock Down 0.8 %

3M stock opened at $108.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.62. The firm has a market cap of $59.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $129.90.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.94%.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

