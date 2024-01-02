Spring Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Spring Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies makes up about 3.4% of Spring Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Spring Capital Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 50,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,821,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,642,000. GDS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 184.5% during the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 90,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 58,441 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 284.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on LHX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.73.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:LHX opened at $210.62 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.25 and a 52 week high of $219.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $192.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.82.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.61%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading

