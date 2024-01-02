Spring Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Spring Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 81,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,000. Kroger makes up 3.1% of Spring Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KR. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Kroger by 82.8% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on KR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.27.

Kroger Price Performance

KR stock opened at $45.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $50.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.77.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.90 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

