Spring Capital Management LLC Sells 155 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Spring Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,026 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 3.9% of Spring Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Spring Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Walmart by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 9,456 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,651 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,476,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,561 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WJ Interests LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $157.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $422.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.37 and its 200-day moving average is $158.83. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.09 and a 1 year high of $169.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMT. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. HSBC assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,406,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total transaction of $379,487,095.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 227,622,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,900,690,569.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total transaction of $14,098,972.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,917,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,623,642,147.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,406,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total value of $379,487,095.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 227,622,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,900,690,569.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,437,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,825,903. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile



Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.



