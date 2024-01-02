Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Holdings Reduced by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,736 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its position in Starbucks by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 14,194 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 16.1% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% in the second quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 24.1% during the first quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 526 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its position in Starbucks by 0.6% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,412 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBUX. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.18.

Starbucks Trading Down 1.9 %

Starbucks stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,858,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,675,307. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.93. The company has a market cap of $107.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.21 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 63.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,504 shares of company stock worth $784,120. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.