StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) Short Interest Up 21.7% in December

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 383,300 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the November 30th total of 314,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 249,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StealthGas

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GASS. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of StealthGas by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 42,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in StealthGas in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of StealthGas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of StealthGas in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

StealthGas Stock Up 8.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GASS traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,640. StealthGas has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $7.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.46 million, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day moving average of $5.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

StealthGas ( NASDAQ:GASS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $34.65 million during the quarter. StealthGas had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 9.41%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded StealthGas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

StealthGas Company Profile

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. It also offers crude oil and natural gas. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer, as well as ammonia; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

