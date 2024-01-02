Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 12,397 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 202% from the previous session’s volume of 4,107 shares.The stock last traded at $39.50 and had previously closed at $40.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Partners in a research report on Monday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get Steel Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPLP

Steel Partners Trading Down 1.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.75 million, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.25.

Steel Partners’s stock is scheduled to split on Tuesday, January 9th. The 12500-1 split was announced on Tuesday, January 9th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, January 9th.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $492.25 million during the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 21.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 7,576,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $359,904,000 after acquiring an additional 267,994 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Steel Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. 90.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Steel Partners

(Get Free Report)

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.