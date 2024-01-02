Stelmine Canada (CVE:STH) Trading Up 28.6%

Stelmine Canada Ltd. (CVE:STH – Get Free Report) shares were up 28.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 670,428 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 812% from the average daily volume of 73,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
Stelmine Canada Trading Up 28.6 %
The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.92 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.10.
Stelmine Canada Company Profile
Stelmine Canada Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, production, development, and operation of mining properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. It holds 100% interests in the Courcy project comprising 165 claims covering an area of 86 square kilometers located in Fermont, Quebec; Mercator project, which comprise 1095 claims that covers an area of 561 square kilometers located within the extension of the Opinaca metasedimentary basin in the Caniapiscau district; Joubert property comprising 103 claims that covers an area of 55 kilometers located in Quebec; Trieste property comprising 14 claims located in Quebec; and Ilnu property comprising 82 claims located in Quebec.
