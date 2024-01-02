Stephens Increases Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $2,800.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Stephens from $2,330.00 to $2,800.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 22.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CMG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,010.00 to $2,070.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,280.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,375.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,205.59.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $2,286.96 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $1,344.05 and a 12-month high of $2,348.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.24, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,171.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,024.71.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.46 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 44.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total transaction of $2,067,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,526,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total value of $2,067,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,526,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total value of $2,905,794.46. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at $6,195,488.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,633 shares of company stock worth $7,494,026. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth about $39,000. 91.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

