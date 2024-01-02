Stifel Nicolaus Boosts ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $85.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 4.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on ON Semiconductor from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.08.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ON

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

ON Semiconductor stock traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,491,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,538,413. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ON Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $59.61 and a 52-week high of $111.35. The company has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.99.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ON Semiconductor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ON Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.