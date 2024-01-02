Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Price Target to $100.00

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.33.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Power Integrations

Power Integrations Stock Performance

NASDAQ:POWI traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.50. 154,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,499. Power Integrations has a twelve month low of $66.90 and a twelve month high of $99.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.37 and a 200 day moving average of $81.98.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $125.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.75 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 13.40%. On average, research analysts expect that Power Integrations will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total transaction of $256,701.39. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 100,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,913,273.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Power Integrations news, insider David Mh Matthews sold 5,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total transaction of $416,866.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,268,431.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 3,273 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total transaction of $256,701.39. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,913,273.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,816 shares of company stock valued at $6,013,654. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Power Integrations

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Power Integrations by 59.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Power Integrations during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Power Integrations by 498.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 179.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter.

Power Integrations Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.