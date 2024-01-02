Stifel Nicolaus Increases MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Price Target to $105.00

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 17.53% from the company’s previous close.

MTSI has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Craig Hallum raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI traded down $3.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.34. 242,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,564. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 9.11. MACOM Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $48.53 and a twelve month high of $96.09. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 70.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.69.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $150.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.70 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 14.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 50,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total value of $4,141,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,599,189.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 1,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total value of $174,670.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,907 shares in the company, valued at $3,751,657.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total transaction of $4,141,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,599,189.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 330,728 shares of company stock valued at $27,359,636. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 42.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth $58,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

