Stifel Nicolaus Increases Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Price Target to $155.00

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $136.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 22.00% from the company’s current price.

SLAB has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upgraded Silicon Laboratories from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $154.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.25.

Silicon Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB traded down $5.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.05. The company had a trading volume of 193,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,676. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.06 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.30. Silicon Laboratories has a 12 month low of $74.56 and a 12 month high of $194.68.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $203.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.02 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 6.36%. Equities analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Silicon Laboratories

In other Silicon Laboratories news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $398,141.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,231. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silicon Laboratories

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 72.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

