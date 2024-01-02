Stifel Nicolaus Raises Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $45.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.39.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,849,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,280,312. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.60. Intel has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $202.62 billion, a PE ratio of -120.05, a PEG ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intel will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in Intel by 396.4% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

