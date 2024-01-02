Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on AT&T (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 107,534 call options on the company. This is an increase of 45% compared to the typical volume of 74,156 call options.

Institutional Trading of AT&T

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in AT&T by 16,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $17.25. 47,122,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,326,568. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.18 and its 200-day moving average is $15.30. The firm has a market cap of $123.34 billion, a PE ratio of -10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. AT&T has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $20.50.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. AT&T’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -72.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.68.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

